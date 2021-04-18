South Haven Rams softball team opened up BCS play, Tuesday, by collecting 26 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Lady Bobcats from Niles-Brandywine winning by the scores of 7-3 and 23-9.
The Rams and Bobcats were in a tight battle in the opener after being deadlocked at 3 as sophomore Kadyn Hoyt led off the Rams sixth inning with a stand-up triple. Freshman Kamryn Holland promptly singled Hoyt across the plate with what proved to be the winning run in South Haven’s 7-3 victory. South Haven added 3 more runs in the seventh aided by a 2-run home run by senior and 4-year starter Jordyn Holland. Lexie Young was again superb on the mound winning her secondnd game in as many tries. The senior held Brandywine to 5 hits while striking out 11.
The Lady Rams’ bats were red hot in the second game mercy ruling win. Batting around the lineup with a 9-run second inning was all the Rams needed to preserve the win. The Holland sisters, Jordyn, Taylor and Kamryn alone contributed 9 hits and 9 RBIs to the cause. Lexie Young smashed 2 triples as well as senior 1st baseman Erin Schneider adding 2 doubles with 5 RBIs. Olivia Wiley, Alexis Eddy, Dakota Ransom and Kadyn Hoyt all added hits with Hoyt’s being a home run for her fourth hit on the day. Hoyt was also the game two winning pitcher.