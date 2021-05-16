South Haven softball team swept double header from Hartford winning 7-1 and 9-2.
“The Lady Rams showed what their capable of doing by combining solid pitching with timely hitting and aggressive base running in their wins over the Lady Indians,” South Haven Coach Mike Sweet said.
Pitcher Lexie Young struck out 10 and scattered 4 hits in the game-one win. Offensive support was spread across the lineup as the Rams pounded out 11 hits along with 9 stolen bases.
The top of the Ram lineup led by senior second base player Jordyn Holland along with sophomore outfielder Olivia Wiley each contributed 2 hits and combined for 5 stolen bases to help quick-start South Haven’s attack on offense. Young helped her cause along with Kamryn Holland by adding a pair of hits. Kadyn Hoyt, Alexis Eddy and Alley Woodall each added hits.
In game two the Lady Rams did much of the same. Sophomore pitcher Kadyn Hoyt held Hartford to just 3 hits as the Rams continued to put pressure on Hartford’s defense by using 9 hits to produce 9 runs in the 9-2 win.
Wiley and Alexis Eddy each had 2 hits along with Jordyn Holland, Lexie Young, Hoyt, Erin Schneider and Hayley Rose each adding single hits. Rose’s hit was her first as a varsity player.
The next home date for South Haven will be a doubleheader against Niles on Tuesday, May 18.