South Haven’s varsity softball team picked up a pair of victories this past week in a doubleheader against Coloma.
The Rams won 5-1, 15-6 in Tuesday’s non-league contest.
“In the opener, Rams’ senior pitcher Lexie Young spun a nice two-hitter while striking out 11 Lady Comets,” South Haven Coach Mike Sweet said. “Alexis Eddy, Dakota Ransom and Olivia Wiley all had two hits apiece. Lexie Young and the Holland sisters, Kamryn, Taylor and Jordyn each had a hit.”
Sophomore pitcher Kadyn Hoyt was the winning pitcher in game two with support from 15 Ram hits.
Jordyn Holland was the big hitter with three hits. Freshman shortstop Hannah Kaczmarek had a bases-loaded double off the left field fence to secure the win.
Alexis Eddy, Kamryn Holland and Lexie Young each pounded out two hits. Taylor Holland, Kadyn Hoyt, Dakota Ransom and Olivia Wiley all added singles, as well.
In earlier softball action, the Rams notched two victories in the purple division at the Gull Lake Tournament. The Rams went 2-1 beating River Valley 7-1 as well as Watervliet 6-3, but came up short against Hamilton 9-0.
“Against River Valley, a seven-run, third inning highlighted by a three-run home run from Alexis Eddy was all the Rams needed to preserve the win,” Sweet said. Oliva Wiley, Taylor and Jordyn Holland added two hits with Kadyn Hoyt, Lexie Young and Karlie Woodall with single hits. Young was the winning pitcher.
The Rams put up a four-run first inning and played solid defense to secure its win over Watervliet. Young was again the winning pitcher with support by the Rams’ 13-hit attack. Hoyt led the offense with three hits along with Taylor Holland, Erin Schneider and Olivia Wiley with 2 hits apiece. Jordyn Holland, Kamryn Holland, Alexis Eddy and Karlie Woodall, each hit singles.