South Haven’s varsity softball team opened the season with convincing victories, this past Tuesday, over Niles Brandywine in a BCS doubleheader.
Madi Dotson’s grand slam helped propel the Rams to a 18-8 victory in the opener.
“Madi was clutch at the plate with ducks on the pond, driving in eight on three hits in the first game,” said Rams scorekeeper Aeria Grimes. “Dotson drove in runs on a single in the first, a single in the third, and a grand slam in the fourth. She was 5-5 on the night.”
The Rams grabbed an early lead in the contest, scoring on a walk by Kadyn Hoyt and a single by Dotson in the first inning. The Rams went on to score five runs in the fifth inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly by Olivia Wiley, an error on a ball put in play by Alexis Eddy and a double by Myraql McGee.
Also contributing on offense were Hoyt and Arabel Perez, who both doubled, and Hoyt, Wiley, Perez, Eddy and Kamryn and Taylor Holland who each singled.
Hoyt was the winning pitcher, allowing eight runs on 10 hits, and striking out two, with no walks.
The nightcap ended in the third inning with the Rams winning, 19-4.
McGee followed Dotson’s lead from the first game by hitting a grand slam, while Hoyt added an over-the-fence two-run homer. Other hits came from Kamryn Holland, Taylor Holland, Wiley, Perez and McGee, each with doubles, while Hoyt, Kamryn Holland, Wiley and Dotson (2) all singled.
Hoyt picked up another win at the plate, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits.