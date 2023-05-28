South Haven’s varsity softball team won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division tournament, May 20, to secure an overall second place in the division and a fourth-place finish, overall, in the 18-team conference.
The Rams hosted the Lakeshore Division tournament defeating Gobles 18-4 and Kalamazoo Christian, 10-5.
“It was an awesome day to be a Ram,” South Haven Coach Wilma Wilson said. “Great spirit and teamwork earned the girls two wins.”
Kadyn Hoyt led the Rams to victory in the pitcher’s circle in the opener against Gobles. She lasted two innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking zero. Addison DeKoning threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
South Haven racked up 10 hits. Madi Dotson and Samantha Beeney each collected two hits to lead the team.
In game two, South Haven pulled away for good with six runs in the fourth inning. Kamryn Holland hit a solo homer, Myraql McGee drew a walk, scoring one run, Taylor Holland grounded out, scoring one run, and an error scored two runs.
South Haven managed through a push by Kalamazoo Christian in the sixth inning to take the win 10-5. The Rams scored four runs in the top of the sixth when senior Olivia Wiley singled, scoring three runs and senior Kadyn Hoyt singled, scoring one run.
Molly Verseput was the winning pitcher for the Rams. The righty allowed 11 hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out four and walking one.
Kamryn Holland went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead South Haven. South Haven was sure-handed and didn’t commit a single error in game two.
Rams split DH with Paw Paw
The Rams competed against Paw Paw Wednesday in a doubleheader and settled for a split.
South Haven won the opener, 4-3, but fell short in the nightcap, 3-2.
“We showed good grit winning in the bottom of 7 innings in game 1,” Wilson said, “We came up short hitting the ball right at people in game 2. Two great pitching performances from Molly Verseput and Kadyn Hoyt.”
During the opener, the game was tied at 3-3 with the Lady Rams batting in the bottom of the seventh when Kamryn Holland singled, scoring one run. Kadyn Hoyt was credited with the victory. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.
Taylor Holland led South Haven with two hits in three at bats. The Rams didn’t commit a single error in the field.
In game two, the Rams fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 3-2 loss.
Molly Verseput took the loss. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing 12 hits and three runs while striking out three and walking one.
South Haven smacked one home run on the day when Kadyn Hoyt had a four-bagger shot over the centerfield fence in the sixth inning.
Myraql McGee went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Rams.