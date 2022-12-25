SH basketball Ray Parks

South Haven’s Raymond Parks goes up for two points despite pressure from River Valley defenders during this past Tuesday’s basketball game in South Haven. The Rams won the game, 77-48, with Parks leading the offense with 23 points, followed by Joseph Langston with 16 points.

 Photo by Tom Renner

South Haven picked up another victory at home this past Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a convincing win over River Valley, 77-48.

The Rams took charge early on offense, outscoring River Valley 24-14 in the first quarter. The Mustangs regrouped during the second stanza to even the second-quarter scoring to 14-13 in South Haven’s favor. However, the Rams’ scoring surge during the first quarter left River Valley with a 38-27 halftime deficit.

South Haven continued to extend its lead in the third quarter, outpacing the Mustangs 22-10, and 17-11 in the final 8 minutes to win the contest.

Ray Parks led the Rams on offense with 23 points, followed by Elliott Williamson with 16. Parks also hauled down 7 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, racked up 6 steals and had one block. Demitri Barrett had 6 rebounds while Brady Dannenberg had 5 rebounds and 3 steals.

The victory improved the Rams’ record to 3-1. Their only loss on the young season was to Watervliet, Dec. 16, where the Panthers won 57-44.

During that contest, Watervliet took advantage of an early 17-6 lead in the first quarter to go and win the contest.