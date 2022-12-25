South Haven picked up another victory at home this past Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a convincing win over River Valley, 77-48.
The Rams took charge early on offense, outscoring River Valley 24-14 in the first quarter. The Mustangs regrouped during the second stanza to even the second-quarter scoring to 14-13 in South Haven’s favor. However, the Rams’ scoring surge during the first quarter left River Valley with a 38-27 halftime deficit.
South Haven continued to extend its lead in the third quarter, outpacing the Mustangs 22-10, and 17-11 in the final 8 minutes to win the contest.
Ray Parks led the Rams on offense with 23 points, followed by Elliott Williamson with 16. Parks also hauled down 7 rebounds, dished out 6 assists, racked up 6 steals and had one block. Demitri Barrett had 6 rebounds while Brady Dannenberg had 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
The victory improved the Rams’ record to 3-1. Their only loss on the young season was to Watervliet, Dec. 16, where the Panthers won 57-44.
During that contest, Watervliet took advantage of an early 17-6 lead in the first quarter to go and win the contest.