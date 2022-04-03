Watervliet finished atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division in both boys and girls basketball this season, and was rewarded for its success on the all-SAC teams.
Watervliet’s Andrew Chisek, Kaiden Bierhalter and Tyson Williams made the all-SAC Lakeshore first team, along with Coloma’s Jake Ickes. The Panthers’ Brennan Bornas and the Comets’ Cannon Hodges were honorable mention picks.
Watervliet also put three players on the all-SAC girls team – Sam Dietz, MJ Flowers and Grace Chisek. Honorable mention picks were the Panthers’ Ellie Golden and Addie Riley, and Coloma’s Taylor Brown and Ava Genovese.
The Southwest 10 Conference also recently selected winter all-conference teams.
Hartford standout Alexis Snodgrass was named captain of the girls basketball first team, and teammate Descenya Rodarte was also chosen. Conference champion Bloomingdale also had two players picked, Emma Allison and Allison Starbuck.
Second-team selections included Hartford’s Khashya McCoy, Bloomingdale’s Aquinnah Kelly, and Decatur’s Leah Baushke. Earning honorable mention were Hartford’s Vanessa Delarosa and Gillian Kuehnle, Bloomingdale’s Andreya Robinson and Haley Westerhoff, and Bangor’s Alyssa Birner.
Hartford’s Kaden Johnson made the boys basketball first team. Second-team picks were Decatur’s Matthew Allet and Jesse Baushke and Bloomingdale’s Seneca Booker. Receiving honorable mention were Bangor’s Yrral Campbell, Bloomingdale’s Austin Amos and Drake Cross, Decatur’s Landon Fisher and Parker Smith, and Hartford’s Tanner Kinchen and Aaron Lopez-Robles.
Making the wrestling first team were Hartford’s Ernesto Rodarte (112) and Tim Dumont (145), Decatur’s Dart Avery (130), Andrew Confer (140) and Gavin Boodt (189), and Bangor’s Jonathan Nieva (119) and Austin Birner (125).
The wrestling second team included Hartford’s Noe Arreola (103) and Braeden Birkhead (140), Decatur’s Thor Baker (112), Giovanni Benavides (135) and Zachary Wiggins (171), and Bangor’s Fernando Munoz (130), Henry Beelen (189) and Zach Hayes (285).
Honorable mention picks included Decatur’s Michael Prieto (103), Brett Clauser (125), Bryce Reyna (152) and Tanner Shugars (285), Hartford’s Roman Rodarte (119), Alex Saldana (125), Mason Garner (135), and Govani Perez, Bangor’s Lucas Page (135) and Bloomingdale’s Stephos Georgiou (285).