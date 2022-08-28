The new school year hasn’t quite begun, but the South Haven varsity girls golf team is in full swing for its season. The Lady Rams took part in the Kalamazoo Valley Association’s first jamboree of the season in mid-August and finished in third place. This past week, with three of its main players missing, South Haven finished in fifth place at the KVA jamboree, this past Monday, at Beeches Golf Course in South Haven. “We came in fifth by one stroke,” said South Haven Coach Barry Shanley. The Rams were ranked in fourth place, overall, in the conference, following the jamboree at Beeches. During the jamboree at Beeches, South Haven’s Hannah Kaczmarek finished sixth with 50 points, Samantha Bocock scored 54, and Samantha Beeney, 56. above left: South Haven golfer Samantha Bocock is shown. ABOVE RIGHT: Hannah Kaczmarek tees off at Beeches Golf Course during the KVA jamboree, Aug. 22. BOTTOM RIGHT: South Haven Coach Barry Shanley issues directions to his team.
Photos by Tom Renner