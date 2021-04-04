South Haven’s wrestling season as a team came to an end at the end of March, however, five grapplers did well enough at the regional tournament to advance to the state individual wrestling finals.
A wrestler from Bangor also qualified for the state finals.
South Haven sent 10 wrestlers to the Division 3 regional at Constantine, with five qualifying for the state tournament.
Trevor Winkel, a senior with a record of 22-3 this year, emerged as the regional champ in the 152 weight class. Three other wrestlers settled for runner-up honors in their weight divisions: junior Ray Woodall (135), with record of 24-3; sophomore Ronaldo Vergera (103) with a record of 20-1; and senior Preston Calvert (215) with a record of 23-4. The fifth wrestler to advance to the state finals was sophomore Jeremy Rowland (145) who took third place at the regional to improve his record to 23-4.
Johnathan Nieva of Bangor qualified for the Division 4 state tournament after placing third at the regional tournament in the 119 weight class.
Team regional results
As a team, South Haven’s wrestling season concluded, March 27, after they lost a very close match to Constantine, 38-36 in the Division 3 regional championship.
“It was a tight race all the way through and came down to the final match, where we had the lead 36-35,” Rams Coach Brad Adamson said. “We lost the last match 2-4 and the final team score ended with Constantine winning 38-36.”
The Rams made it to the championship round at the regional by defeating Dowagiac, 45-26.
Even though South Haven’s season came to an end at the regional level, they’ve had a good run this year, according to Adamson.
“I was extremely proud with the way our team wrestled and the efforts that were shown,” Adamson said. “We ended our team season with an 18-3 record.”
South Haven – 45
Dowagiac – 26
119: Blake Hassevoort, SH, p. Cody White, 1:42; 125: Israel Villegas, D, p. Corbin Fitch, 3:20; 130: Dustin Sirk, D, d. Karlie Woodall, 11-4; 135: Pedro Brito, D, d. Ethan Emerson, 9-4; 140: Jaden Hollis, SH, d. Nick Schultz, 9-2; 145: Roderic Yelding, SH, p. Jonathon Phillips, 5:40; 152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. over Noah Phillips, 3:09;160: Trevor Winkel, SH, p. Dylan Anderson, 1:15; 171: Xander Willet, SH, p. Braqsten Whitaker, 3:35; 189: Brayan Parades, D, d.Travis Jordan, 10-8; 215: Preston Calvert, SH, won by forfeit; 285: Wyatt Bailey, D, won by forfeit; 103: Ronaldo Vergara, SH, p. AJ Munson, 1:12; 112: Jordan Simpson, D, TF Osvaldo Vergara 22-6, 5:07
Constantine – 38
South Haven – 36
125: Corbin Fitch, SH, p. Austin Deneway, 2:36; 130: Dylan Reiff, C, p. Ethan Emerson, 16 seconds; 135: Eric Demas, D, p. Karlie Woodall, 20 seconds; 140: Jaden Hollis, SH, won by forfeit; 145: Gage Ensign, C, d. Ray Woodall, 1-0; 152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Julian Hawthorne, 3:29; 160: Trevor Winkel, SH, won by forfeit; 171: Troy Demas, C, p. Xander Willet, 2:39; 189: Bennett VandenBerg, C, d. Travis Jordan, 8-2; 215: Isaac Hall, C, won by forfeit; 285: Boe Eckman, C, p. Preston Calvert; 1:02; 103: Ronaldo Vergara, SH, p. Faith Waldron, 19 seconds; 112: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, won by forfeit; 119: Logan Kee, C, d. Blake Hassevoort, 4-2 (Constantine, unsportsmanlike -1.0)