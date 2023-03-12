A wrestler from South Haven and two grapplers from Bangor earned All-state honors at the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s wrestling tournament earlier this month.
Senior wrestler Ronaldo Vergara finished in seventh place in the Division 3 106 weight class at the state finals, March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit.
In Division 4, Bangor heavyweight Zach Hayes placed sixth in his weight division, while Henry Beelen came in eighth place in the 215 weight class.
The top eight wrestlers in each weight division at the state finals earn All-state honors, according to the MHSAA.
Vergara of South Haven is now a two-time state placer, earning a total of 96 wins in his high school career.
Vergara battled his way to the state finals matches where he faced Nick Cano of Shelby to earn seventh place with a technical fall victory (4:29, 15-0).
In the Division 4 finals, Hayes, with a record of 45-6 this year, settled for sixth after being decisioned 5-3 by Jerrold Atwell of Montrose Hill-McCloy High School, while Beelen, a Bangor senior with a 41-15 record, came in eighth after being decisioned 3-0 by Garrett Halder of Union City.