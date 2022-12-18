South Haven and Bangor wrestling teams placed third and fourth place, respectively, at the Galesburg-Augusta invitational, Saturday, Dec. 10.
Twelve teams competed in the tournament. Both South Haven Coach Brad Adamson and Bangor Coach Ben Muñoz were pleased with how their teams fared.
“Great job to the wrestling team on their fourth-place finish,” Muñoz said. “We had two champs, Zachary Hayes at 285 and Fernando Muñoz at 138.” Three Bangor wrestlers also placed third in the competitive tournament – Henry Beelen, Aiden Muñoz and Daniel Marin Hernandez, while Ethan Abbott and Jaiden Horvath came in fourth place.
South Haven’s results follow: Second place: Zayden Rowland, 126 weight class; Jeremy Rowland, 157 weight class. Third place: Dakota Packard, 126 weight class; Mikey Yelding, 150 weight class; Roderic Yelding, 165 weight class; Felimon Saucedo, 285 weight class. Fourth place: Malachi Emerson, 106 weight class; Jocelyn Saucedo, 113 weight class; Lex Specchio, 120 weight class; Ethan Emerson, 132 weight class; Black Hassevoort, 144 weight class; Isaac Alcaraz, 150 weight class