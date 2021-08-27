The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on seemingly everyone, but it's actually playing a role in helping a South Haven High School graduate get his first chance to play Major League Baseball with the Texas Rangers.
Infielder Ryan Dorow, who graduated from South Haven in 2013, and left hander Hyeon-jong Yang were chosen this past Tuesday to replace two Rangers who are now on the team's COVID-19 injured list, according to Minor League Baseball online site.
Dorow, 26, who went on to be a three-time All-American baseball player for Division III Adrian College after his graduation from South Haven, was chosen by the Rangers in the 30th round of the 2017 draft.
“That’s not the draft profile of a likely big leaguer, but Dorow has earned a look at the highest level against the odds with solid numbers up through Double-A,” journalist Anthony Franco of Major League Baseball Trade Rumors and Prospects Live wrote Tuesday, after the announcement was made of Dorow moving up to play with the Rangers.
Since signing with the Rangers in 2017, Dorow has played ball for a number of Minor League teams. After being drafted in 2017, he started with the AZL Rangers of the Rookie-level Arizona League and the Hickory Crawdads of the Class A South Atlantic League. By 2019 he had moved up the Minor League ranks to play for the Down East Wood Ducks of the Class A-Advanced Carolina League and the Frisco RoughRiders of the Double-A Texas League. Like many players, Dorow was side-lined in 2020 due to the cancelation of the minor league season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year though, he returned to the diamond where he has played for both the Rough Riders and most recently the Round Rock Express of the Triple-A West league.
So far this year, Dorow has racked up 68 hits, 9 home runs, and 31 RBIs at 271 at-bats, for a batting average of .251, according to Minor League Baseball's online site.
It's not known how long Dorow and Yang will continue to play for the Rangers, but Franco is betting Dorow may turn a few heads.
“The right-handed hitter owns .260/.347/.405 line across 1,455 professional plate appearances, including a .333/.394/.600 showing over 99 trips to the plate with Double-A Frisco this season,” Franco wrote. “He’s struggled in his first look with Round Rock, hitting .210/.305/.359, but Dorow has ample experience at each of second base, third base and shortstop in the minors.”
Dorow showed his fielding capabilities Thursday when the Rangers played against the Cleveland Indians.
"He was outstanding in the field, snagging a sharp ground ball for an out and tagging out an Indians' runner trying to steal third base," said Mark Savage, a retired journalist and public affairs director for Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, who most recently has covered sports for COSY-FM.