The South Haven girls bowling team finished the regular season with a third-place finish in the Southwest Athletic Conference.
The Lady Rams racked up a respectable 10-4 record. Allegan came in first with a perfect 14-0 finish, while Coloma placed second with a 10-3 record.
The Rams boys team finished in sixth place in the conference with a 4-10 record. Saugatuck came in first, Allegan, second, followed by Comstock in third place.
Regional results
The Rams faced tough competition at the Division 3 regional tournament, Feb. 25th at the M-66 Bowling Center in Battle Creek.
The girls came in 13th place out of 17 teams, while the boys placed 16th.
Karlee Marr led the Lady Rams with a six-game 837 series, to come in 30th out of 83 bowlers. Amelia Poole followed in 31st place with a 834 six-game series. Kelsey Hodgman placed 38th with a 801 series.
Jared Schneider led the South Haven boys team, coming in 44th place with a 921 series, followed by Nathan Bronson, 57th, with a 864 series. Ninety-four bowlers competed in the boys regional tournament.