WATERVLIET — Two teams cheered loudly when South Haven was announced as the boys runner-up in the 50th running of the Watervliet Relays, April 21.
Hopkins celebrated, as the Vikings knew their boys team would join the girls as meet champions. But South Haven was just as excited with its second-place finish, and several team members raced over to claim the runner-up trophy.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve done this well at a meet like this,” South Haven coach Daryl Tackett said. “We’ve got a great group of guys, the biggest group I’ve had in a long time, so this is nice.”
Hopkins’ boys finished with 84 points to South Haven’s 67, while the Viking girls scored 77 to best Schoolcraft’s total of 70.
Eleven teams took part in the annual early-season meet, which has been held for boys since 1972 and girls since 1984. Distances are combined in field events, and all running events are relays, including some unusual ones – a 6400-meter relay, the middle distance relay (800-400-400-800) and the Panther relay (200-300-100-400).
South Haven’s boys won all three of those relays, as well as the more traditional 800. Tackett was a fan of the format.
“I’m alumni here (at Watervliet) so I’m biased,” he said. “It’s nice to come back and be a part of this. I think it’s a lot of fun because you’re able to take some kids that don’t normally run together in relay and put them in these. It’s kind of cool.”
Joe Langston, Korbin Fields and Carter Lindsey ran on both the Rams’ winning 800 and Panther relay teams. Corbin Morrison and Luke Prong were on both the 6400 and middle distance winners, and Kyle Bos was on the Panther and middle distance teams.
“We’ve got a couple kids that are really outstanding athletes that really anchor us, and we’ve got a bunch of young kids coming up that are pretty fast too,” Tackett said. “We’re able to mesh those together in these sprint relays.”
Bridgman’s boys finished fourth with 46 points. Andrew Mabry and Lucas Rumsa combined to win the high jump, and were also part of the winning 3200 relay team with Clark Smith and Teddy Ippel. Watervliet’s Royce Daugherty and Perry Rowe teamed up to win the shot put.
Watervliet was the highest finisher among local girls teams, scoring 48 to come in fourth. Anya Sexton and Aleah Sexton led the Panthers by winning the discus. Other local event winners included South Haven’s Cianna Cox and Dayshauna Crowley in the high jump, and Bridgman’s Panther relay team of Eve Kirby, Javen Graves, Emily Howell and Kandin Shuler.
The runner-up honors at the Watervliet relays were followed by the Rams’ victory over Coloma, this past Wednesday, at South Haven’s first home meet of the season on its new track.
Both the Rams girls and boys teams defeated the Comets. Scores were not immediately available.
Watervliet Relays
Boys
Team scores – 1. Hopkins 84, 2. South Haven 67, 3. Schoolcraft 51, 4. Bridgman 46, 5. Kal. Christian 44, 6. Brandywine 36, 7. Coloma 35, 8. Watervliet 17, 9. Hartford 10, 10. New Don Campbell / HP staff Buffalo 8, 11. Marcellus 5. Shot put – Watervliet (Royce Daugherty, Perry Rowe) 78-1.75; discus – Schoolcraft (Corbin Piorkowski, Malachi Sampley) 2111; high jump – Bridgman (Mabry, Rumsa) 10-11; long jump – Hopkins (Trent Baugh, Isaac Coperski) 37-6.5; pole vault – Hopkins (Jacob Helder, Landon Klinge) 20-5; 6400 relay – South Haven (Ben Meyer, Corbin Morrison, Luke Prong, Jake Frost) 21:29.48; 800 relay – South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Meyer, Langston) 1:36.79; middle distance relay – South Haven (Morrison, Bos, Hugg, Prong) 6:24.62; shuttle hurdles – Hopkins (Kerber, Kopeski, Onderlinde, Heldes) 54.36; Panther relay – South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Langston, Bos) 2:12.29; 3200 relay – Bridgman (Mabry, Smith, Ippel, Rumsa) 9:06.97; 400 relay – Brandywine (McCubbin, Schoff, Roberts, Palmer) 46.68; 1600 relay – Hopkins (Corneille, Corneille, Helder, Gaugh) 3:40.90.
Girls
Team scores – 1. Hopkins 77, 2. Schoolcraft 70, 3. Kal. Christian 56, 4. Watervliet 48, 5. South Haven 47, 6. Marcellus 23, 7. (tie) Coloma 20, Bridgman 20, 9. Hartford 16, 10. Brandywine 13, 11. New Buffalo 8. Shot put – Schoolcraft (McDonald, Dykema) 64.75; discus – Watervliet (Anya Sexton, Aleah Sexton) 213-5; high jump – South Haven (Cox, Crowley) 10-2; long jump – Hopkins (Sierra, Emaus, Ellaie, Baugh) 31.5; pole vault – Marcellus (Hiemstra, Harrison) 15-0; 6400 relay – Schoolcraft (Pillot, Brainbridge, VanDussen, VanDussen) 26:21.69; 800 relay – Hopkins (Moored, Shehon, Emaus, Homrich) 1:55.82; middle distance – Schoolcraft (Pillot, Drenth, VanDussen, VanDussen) 7:44.61; shuttle hurdles – Hopkins (Moored, Tilley, Emaus, Warner) 1:07.70; Panther relay – Bridgman (Kirby, Howell, Graves, Shuler) 2:39.41; 3200 relay – Hopkins (Harnsberger, Heiderop, Schumacher, Ingle) 11:56.65; 400 relay – Hopkins (Moored, Baugh, Emaus, Homrich) 53.02; 1600 relay – Hopkins (Ingles, Vanderveer, Rodcanhisler, Moored) 4:42.11.