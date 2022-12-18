South Haven kept the hometown fans on the edge of their seats with a 58-55 victory over Allegan, to improve the Rams’ record to 2-0.
“This was a tough, back and forth game between two old rival Wolverine conference foes,” said South Haven Coach Ryne Hagerty following the Rams’ victory, Dec. 9.
“The teams both agreed to participate in the Be Nice initiative, wearing the jerseys provided by the Be Nice program,” he added, referring to the program that promotes emotional and mental health awareness among students and adults.
The first quarter ended 17-14 with the Rams leading. During the second quarter, South Haven suffered several missed opportunities at scoring, with both teams racking up turnovers.
It was then that South Haven’s Joe Langston made the difference.
“After stealing the ball from Allegan, he went the length of the floor to throw down a left-handed dunk to get the crowd on their feet and the momentum swinging to the Rams,” Hagerty said. Langston’s score helped to give the Rams a 30-25 lead by the end of the first half.
South Haven managed to hold onto its 5-point lead in the third quarter, but it wasn’t easy.
“The third quarter was a series of trading baskets back and forth between the two teams,” Hagerty said. “Ray Parks led the offensive charge going up and down the court several times taking the drive-in layup or short jumper to answer the Tigers’ previous bucket.”
Going into the final quarter of the game, and South Haven having possession of the ball, Allegan continued to claw away at the Rams’ slim lead, mostly from the free-throw line.
Hagerty credited forward Demitri Barrett for keeping the Rams’ momentum going.
“He came alive on the boards at many crucial points, wiping the glass to get offensive and defensive rebounds,” Hagerty said.
With under a minute to play, South Haven sent Allegan to the line for a pair of free throws. Following the second missed free throw, Demonta Hudson scooped up the rebound and got fouled in the process. He hit two crucial free throws with only 15 seconds left in the game.
But the Tigers were not ready to go home defeated just yet. Allegan’s subsequent possession ended in Brady Dannenberg taking a charge. After the Rams successfully inbounded the ball and were fouled, the game was over with the Rams securing the victory, 58-55. The scoreboard at the end of the game indicated that the Rams won 56-55, however, according to Hagerty, statistics sent in after the game indicated the score was 58-55. Either way, the Rams took the victory.
The Rams were led in scoring by Parks with 13 points and Hudson with 11.