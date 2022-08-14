The dust hasn’t cleared quite yet on construction projects at outdoor athletic facilities in the South Haven Public School District, but fall sports will be proceeding as scheduled.
Sporting events begin this week with most contests scheduled at away facilities. The fall season will kick off on Monday when the varsity girls golf team travels to Portage for a golf jamboree. On Tuesday, the varsity boys tennis team will travel to Niles for an invitational while the boys varsity soccer team heads to Allegan for a match there. Competitions continue Wednesday with the girls golf team competing in the Zeeland East Invitational, while on Saturday, the soccer team competes in the Westside Shootout in Kalamazoo, the volleyball team at the Coloma Early Bird Invitational and the boys tennis team at the Three Rivers Quad match.
But, come September, home events are expected to resume for South Haven sports, according to Athletic Director Adam Verseput.
“We knew that most of our renovations were probably not going to be finished until September and we altered our schedule accordingly back in the spring,” Verseput said. “The plan all summer has been to begin hosting events as usual at Ratcliffe Field and the high school starting after Labor Day, and that is still the plan. As with any construction, there have been some setbacks and those venues may be only partially finished come game time, but we intend to play as scheduled.”
Athletic home events are expected to begin Thursday, Sept. 8 when the tennis team hosts Berrien Springs on its new courts at the high school. Later that evening, the varsity soccer team will compete against Buchanan at Ratcliffe Field. Friday, Sept. 9, the varsity football team will play against Delton-Kellogg.
Until those home events take place, contractors are busy finishing the new tennis courts at the high school, the soccer fields on Aylworth Avenue, and the new restrooms serving the tennis and baseball/softball complex at the high school, along with lighting and fencing improvements. Contractors are also in the process of laying a new track at Ratcliffe Field. Other improvements to Ratcliffe Field facilities include renovations to Arkins Fieldhouse, expanded restroom facilities, construction of a new team room, and handicap-accessible bleacher seating.
Verseput stated that construction may still be underway in September at some of the fall sporting events held at South Haven athletic facilities.
“I understand they may still be doing fencing, paving, etc.,” he said. “We’ll obviously make sure that the areas are safe for spectators.”