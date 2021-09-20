Warm Friday nights and the return of football games at Ratcliffe Field appear to agree with fans of the South Haven Rams.
"I think the students are glad to be back to school (following the 2020-21 school year COVID-19 related health restrictions that limited school and sporting activities)," South Haven Board of Education President Laura Bos remarked at last week's school board meeting. "You can really see at the football games, everyone is so gung ho."
Board member Shawn Olney agreed.
"There was a lot of energy to be back at home football games," she said regarding the Rams' home season opener earlier this month.
Fans came out once again Friday to Ratcliffe Field to watch the Rams defeat BCS conference opponent Buchanan, 36-26, to up South Haven's overall record to 3-1, its only loss suffered in the season opener against Watervliet.
In celebration to the return of spectators to football games this fall, South Haven's student section has been dressing up according to themes. At the home opener, students dressed in Hawaiian attire, with the cheerleaders wearing colorful hula skirts. For Friday's home game against the Bucs, students dressed in pink for breast cancer awareness.
Along with the football team returning to the field this fall, so has the Purple Pride marching band with its pre-game and halftime performances.
South Haven Tribune photographer Tom Renner captured a variety of images from Friday night's game.