When South Haven High School senior Sydney Barnes first began shooting golf balls in a pasture with her relatives, she had no idea that 10 years later she would be among one of the top female high school golfers in the state of Michigan.
Yet, that’s what happened at the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 4 state finals, Oct. 15-16.
Out of a field of 107 golfers, who competed in the finals at Forest Akers East Court at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Barnes tied for fourth place with a combined score of 164 (80 in the first round and 84 in the second). Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills came in first with a total score of 143; followed by Kamryn Shannon of Michigan Center, 144; Amanda Melling of Lansing Catholic, 159; and Barnes, Lauren Swiggum of Lanawee Christian and Sailor Somerville of Lansing Catholic coming in a three-way tie for fourth.
“In my coaching career I have been fortunate to be at 15 state finals,” said South Haven veteran golf coach Barry Shanley. “Sydney’s shot-making was the best ever. From tee to green, both rounds were the best I have ever witnessed by a high school golfer. Her iron play, from 180 yards and in, was like shooting a laser. She almost always was putting from between 10 and 20 feet from the pin. We had a nice-sized gallery following her group and her shots to the green created a lot of applause, hole after hole. It was something to see.”
Barnes started the finals in good form.
“Friday she was just two-over-par for her first 14 holes, and in third place, just two strokes from first, when she had a triple-bogey on No. 17. A lot of golfers would have collapsed,” Shanley said.
Barnes admitted that she nearly did.
“I was very disappointed, but Coach Shanley told me to forget about it and move on, so that’s exactly what I did,” Barnes said. “I figured I could only improve since I can’t change the past.”
Barnes put hole No. 17 behind her to finish the first round with an 80.
“She hung in there and ended the first day in a tie for fifth,” Shanley said.
Saturday’s second round at the state finals presented more challenges.
“The weather the second day was cold and very windy,” Shanley said. “Sydney got off to a slow start...falling to a tie for eighth pretty quickly. But her inner strength and always-calm demeanor got stronger as the round progressed and she ended the tournament with a par barrage that saw her climb over the final few holes to the tie for fourth.”
“My main strategy was to focus,” Barnes said. “This may sound very easy, but if you are a golfer you know it’s not. My main thought is that even if I have a bad shot, it’s the next one that counts.”
Barnes’ foray into golfing began when she was in seventh grade.
“One day my dad and my grandpa were in the pasture hitting some golf balls and forced me to try it,” she recalled. “Eventually I hit one.”
Barnes, however, did not begin playing golf competitively until her freshman year on the South Haven team.
“What I like about golf is that it is an individualized sport. It’s just me against the course,” she said. “In my mind, I’m not competing with others except myself. This has always fueled my desire to become better.”
Over her high school career, Barnes has been a guiding force for the Lady Rams, helping to lead the team to the state finals in 2020 after they qualified to do so with a third-place finish at the regional tournament. But, with the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellations and postponements of athletic contests, the past two years were difficult for the team, according to Barnes.
“Covid has played a huge role with the golf team these past couple of years,” she said. “Often we have many middle schoolers begin to practice before entering high school, but we couldn’t start that last year. It was truly a team effort to get more high school girls interested. We ended up requiring Sam (Bocock) and Hannah (Kaczmarek), who made amazing progress throughout the year.”
Barnes gives a lot of credit for her high school golfing career to others who have guided her along the way.
“I have so many people who have helped me throughout the years,” she said. “These people would be my family, my coaches and my team. My parents (Jason and Nancy Barnes) have always been there for me, no matter what I scored or how I shot. My coaches, including Coach Shanley, Coach Tolen, Coach Fitton, and Cindy Hill have no doubt helped me the most. They have each helped with so many things whether it be in my swing or how I’m striking the ball. My team has also been there for me no matter what. They always find a way to make practice a blast.”
After she graduates from South Haven, Barnes plans to attend college to major in chemistry or biochemistry and to hopefully play on her college’s golf team.
“I’m not 100 percent sure on what college I’m going to be attending yet,” she said. “I think it would be amazing to play golf at the collegiate level.”