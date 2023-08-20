The start of the school year hasn’t yet begun but that isn’t stopping certain high school sports from getting underway.
The South Haven varsity girls golf team began its season Aug. 15 at Olde Mill Golf Club in Schoolcraft.
“It was the opening jamboree of the much expanded Southwest Athletic Conference,” Rams Coach Barry Shanley said. “With 11 teams competing, South Haven finished third, just three-strokes in back of Kalamazoo Hackett.”
Out of 55 players South Haven had two players in the Top 10 and another Ram golfer finished 11th, just one stroke out of the Top 10, according to Shanley. Team Captain Hannah Kaczmarek was third, Gwen Meyer was 8th and Samantha Beeney 11th.
The Rams play next on Monday, Aug. 21 at Cheshire Hills near Allegan and host Tuesday, Aug. 22 at HawksHead Links in Casco Township.