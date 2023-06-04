South Haven’s varsity boys golf team ended its season with a fifth-place finish in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s regional competition in Marshall.
The Rams finished fifth out of 17 teams, but only the top three teams were able to advance.
South Haven’s golfers finished the competition this past week with a combined score of 374. Parker Williamson shot an 87 followed by Elliott Williamson with an 88, good for 9th and 13th place respectively out of 92 golfers, according to Coach Allan Anastacio. The South Haven coach was also honored with the Regional Coach of the Year award from the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.