South Haven’s varsity girls golf team placed second at the Kalamazoo Valley Association golf tournament, Sept. 1.
The Lady Rams were led by sophomore Chloe Vanlandingham who finished with a 44 score to lead the Rams at the Hampshire Country Club in Dowagiac.
“She finished with a 44 to make the top 10 along with Hannah Kaczmarek who shot a 47 to also make the top 10 again,” said Rams coach Barry Shanley. Two other Rams golfers, Gwen Meyer finished at 50, while Faith Spies finished with a 52.
Kalamazoo Christian won the fourth jamboree of the conference with a 182, followed by South Haven with 193 and Kalamazoo Hackett with 193. Michigan Lutheran finished fourth of the 10 teams with a 208 score.