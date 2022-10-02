South Haven’s varsity girls golf team finished a respectable third place in the Kalamazoo Valley Association conference following the league championship jamboree at HawksHead Golf Links, Sept. 26.
“I was really proud of the focus and determination of the girls,” South Haven golf coach Barry Shanley said regarding the Sept. 26th championship outing. “Their best effort of the season at just the right moment.”
Conference favorite Kalamazoo Christian finished first at the conference championship tournament and overall in the league, followed by Hacket Catholic in second; South Haven, third; Dowagiac, fourth; Cassopolis, fifth; Schoolcraft, sixth; Allegan, seventh; Comstock, eighth; and Michigan Lutheran, ninth.
The nine teams in the KVA competed in eight jamborees throughout the season, and finally, the championship tournament on Sept. 26.
Windy, cold weather welcomed the golfers to HawksHead for the conference tournament.
Going into the tournament, South Haven held a steady third-place standing following its regular-season jamborees. But it needed to clinch its standing by holding off Dowagiac, according to Shanley.
“We entered the event just 1/2 point in front of Dowagiac, but beat them today by 23 strokes,” Shanley said.
South Haven’s Hannah Kaczmarek finished third at the conference championship with 89 strokes to lead the Rams. Teammate Samantha Bocock tied for 10th with 100 strokes. The medalist was Kylie Gernaat of Kalamazoo Christian with 78 strokes, followed by teammate Jordyn Bonneman in second with 85 strokes.
Following the conference championship tournament the KVA named its all-conference members. Kaczmarek was selected to the all-league team, while Bocock was named honorable mention.