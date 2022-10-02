ABOVE: South Haven’s Samantha Bocock is shown putting the ball during the Kalamazoo Valley Association’s conference championship tournament, Sept. 26, at HawksHead Links in South Haven. Bocock finished in a tenth-place tie in the tournament and earned All-Conference honorable mention. LEFT: South Haven golfer Hannah Kaczmarek is shown on the green during the Kalamazoo Valley Association conference championship tournament, Sept. 26, at HawksHead Links in South Haven. Kaczmarek finish third in the tournament and earned all-conference honors.