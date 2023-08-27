South Haven’s varsity girls golf team had a busy week last week.
The Rams competed in their second conference jamboree, Monday, at Cheshire Hills golf course and then turned around Tuesday to host a conference jamboree at HawksHead Links.
During Monday’s jamboree, South Haven placed third out of 11 teams. “We missed second place by one stroke,” said Rams Coach Barry Shanley. Kalamazoo Christian earned first place while Kalamazoo Hackett came in second.
“We had three players finish in the Top Ten,” Shanley said. “Seniors Hannah Kaczmarek, (44) finished 4th and Samantha Beeney finished tied for 7th with Chloe Vanlandingham ... a sophomore ... both with 48s.”
During the jamboree at HawksHead Links, South Haven settled four a fourth-place finish. Hannah Kaczmarek finished 4th out of 55 players.
Overall for the season so far, South Haven is in third place in its league.