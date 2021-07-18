South Haven High School athletic standout Jordyn Holland capped her senior year by being named WSJM-FM's Student Athlete of the Year for Van Buren and Cass counties.
Each year, WSJM, a news and sports radio station based in St. Joseph, selects weekly winners for the Student Athlete of the Week award based on athletic performance and academic prowess. Those winners are then compiled at the end of the school year to select a yearly winner. An independent panel then looks at all award winners from the area and votes on the year's most outstanding student athlete.
Holland has been very active in South Haven High Schools sports programs over the past four years.
During her senior year Holland was a member of the Rams' volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
In volleyball, Holland finished the season with a 91 percent serving percentage, 44 aces, 214 kills, and 567 assists while earning BCS All-Conference honorable mention honors.
In basketball, she ended the season finishing second on the team in scoring with 133 points and shot 60 percent from the floor. She led the team in steals with 46 and assists with 33. She earned 1st Team All-Division honors, 1st Team All-BCS Honors and MLive Dream Team honorable mention honors.
On the softball diamond, Holland earned 1st Team All-Division honors and 1st Team All-BCS Honors. She also received All District 1st team honors and MLive’s Kalamazoo area Dream Team – Honorable mention for infielders. Jordyn finished the season with a .448 batting average, two home runs, 22 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases. In the field, she had a .971 fielding percentage.
She also performed well in academics, graduating with a 3.4 grade point average.