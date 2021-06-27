A South Haven graduate, Danny Dopp, became the first player in Earlham College baseball history to earn All-American honors. He was a third-team selection on the D3baseball.com All-America team, as well as first-team All-Mideast Region.
“This is well-deserved recognition for Danny,” Earlham coach Steve Sakosits said in a news release. “Earlham baseball will be entering its 135th season next year, so that tells you how difficult it is to earn an All-America award and just how outstanding his season was.”
Dopp batted .404 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .753 slugging percentage, all team bests. He finishes his career as the Quakers’ all-time leader in hits, doubles and RBIs. Earlham finished the season 25-20.