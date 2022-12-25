SH grapplers finish fourth
South Haven’s varsity wrestling team hosted their annual invitational, Saturday, Dec. 17 and settled for a fourth-place finish out of 10 teams. Wayland won the meet, followed by Reed City in second place and Niles in third. South Haven’s Ronaldo Vergara went undefeated during the invitational in the 113-pound weight class. In the photo above, Vergara is shown getting ready to pin a Unity Christian opponent. In the photo to the right, South Haven’s Dakota Packard also gets ready to pin a Unity Christian wrestler in the 120-pound weight class.