South Haven’s varsity wrestling squad finished runner-up at the BCS Conference championship meet, Saturday, Feb. 5, after being edged by Buchanan, 137-128.
Three Rams wrestlers won their weight classes at the meet: Robbie Knight (140), Ray Woodall (145) and Alex Aguayo (285); while five wrestlers finished second: Ciara Nelson (112), Mikey Yelding (125), Roderick Yelding (152), Lex Specchio (103) and Felimon Saucedo (285).
Third-place finishers for the Rams included Logan Lash (103) and Jeremy Rowland (152), while Dagen Nelson (160) came in fourth place.
In looking back at the 2021-22 regular season, the Rams finished in third place with a 4-2 record in the dual meet standings, but their finish at the tournament pushed them up to a second-place tie with Brandywine in the overall final standings in the BCS league.
Conference meet team scores
1. Buchanan 137, 2. South Haven 128, 3. Brandywine 127.5, 4. Eau Claire 91, 5. Berrien Springs 68, 6. Lawrence 47, 7. River Valley 14.
Championship round
103 – Josmar Perez (Bry) p. Lex Specchio (SH) 1:32; 112 – Matt Veach (Bry) p. Ciara Nelson (SH), 1:36; 119 – Kaiden Rieth (Bry) p. Jacob Berndt (BSp) 1:05; 125 – Angel Guzman (EC) md. Mikey Yelding (SH) 12-0; 130 – Hunter Weinberg (Buc) d. Jack Lantz (RV) 7-4; 135 – Walker Barz (Buc) p. Kennedy Edson (Lwr) 1:47; 140 – Robbie Knight (SH) p. Holly Smith (BSp) :53; 145 – Ray Woodall (SH) p. Leland Payne 4:30; 152 – Gavin Schoff (Bry) p. Roderic Yelding (SH) 1:28; 160 – Aidan Fisher (EC) d. Jackson Starnes (Buc) 7-0; 171 – Keane Yanez (EC) p. William Bravo- Matias (BSp) 2:54; 189 – Bol Bak (Lwr) p. Alex Weinberg (Buc) 2:25; 215 – Phillip McLaurin (Bry) p. CJ Gordon (BSp) 1:55; 285 – Alex Aguayo (SH) d. Felimon Saucedo (SH) by forfeit.
Consolation round
103: Logan Lash (South Haven) p. Englis Rivera (Eau Claire) 1:23; 112: Ciara Nelson (South Haven) won by forfeit; 119: double forfeit; 125: Bobby Grosse (Buchanan) won by forfeit; 130: Roman Alvarado (Eau Claire) p. Dylan Russell (Berrien Springs) 4:31; 135: Timmy Billings (Berrien Springs) won by forfeit; 140: Double forfeit; 145: Alan Reybuck (Buchanan) won by forfeit; 152: Jeremy Rowland (South Haven) m.d. over Caleb Sweeney (Buchanan) 11-1; 160: Doug Hawley (Brandywine) p. Dagen Nelson (South Haven) 4:58; 171: Brayden Sebasty (Buchanan) p. Brody Severin (Eau Claire) :23; 189: Noah Ruiz (Eau Claire) p. Kaitlynne Walter (Buchanan) 1:20; 215: Jacob Wegner (Buchanan) won by forfeit; 285: Dean Roberts (Buchanan) p. Conner Tangeman (Lawrence) 1:59.