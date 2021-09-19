While Kalamazoo Christian has firmly established itself in the No. 1 spot in the Kalamazoo Valley Association girls golf conference, South Haven and Kalamazoo Hackett Prep continue to battle for second place.
During the first league jamboree of the season, Hackett outstroked South Haven by 7 shots to secure second place in the standings, however, the Rams came back in the second outing to edge Hackett by one stroke.
“It was the first time in school history we defeated them to put us in a points tie for second,” South Haven Coach Barry Shanley said.
This past Friday, Sept. 10, Hackett took sole possession of second place once again, finishing two strokes ahead of the Rams in the league’s third jamboree.
In the league’s individual standings as of Sept. 12, the Rams’ senior captain Sydney Barnes led all players with a 44.3 average. Teammate Hannah Kaczmarek followed in sixth with a 47.3 average, while Samantha Bocock was eighth with a 51 average.
Rams defeat Holland
In a non-conference match this past Monday, Sept. 13, the Rams defeated Holland by 20 strokes, 200-220.
“The highlight was Sydney Barnes shooting a 1 over par 37 on the front nine, the lowest 9-hole score by a girl golfer in South Haven history,” Shanley said.
Other low scores for the Rams included sophomore Hannah Kaczmarek, who shot a 45; junior Samantha Bocock, a 58; and junior Jocelynn Wolfe, a 60, her personal lowest score.