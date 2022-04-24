South Haven's varsity girls soccer team is off to a good start to the season, picking up its fourth victory this past week over St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake, 6-1.
The Rams led 3-0 at halftime over Our Lady (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic), and sealed the win in the second half with three more goals.
Vanessa Alcaraz racked up a hat trick for South Haven, while Lucianna Ryan scored 2 goals and Roxanne Ryan, 1.
Also helping on offense were Azella Aldana with 2 assists and Alcaraz with one, while on defense goalie Abigail Russell scooped up 7 saves.
The Rams kept Our Lady of the Lake goalie Chloe Mills busy. The Rams kicked 23 shots on goal with Mills nabbing 17 saves.
The victory improved South Haven's overall record to 4-0-1, while Our Lady's fell to 3-2.
In earlier action, the Rams started the season with a 4-0 shutout over Saugatuck and then went on to defeat Fennville, 2-1. South Haven traveled to Dowagiac, April 16, for a tournament there, defeating Coloma 5-2, before settling for a 2-2 tie with Dowagiac.