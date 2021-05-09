A short-handed Rams team played Paw Paw to a 2-2 tie, Wednesday.
Paw Paw opened the scoring early in the first half to go up 1-0, in the non-conference match.
Aleena Keh got the Rams’ offense going, however, when she scored a nice goal in the top right corner off a pass from Zia Aldana to tie the match with 9 minutes left in the first half.
Keh then scored South Haven’s second goal off a penalty kick after Taylor Williams was fouled in the box by a Paw Paw player.
Paw Paw countered with their second goal with a little more than one minute left in the first half to tie the match.
Neither team scored in the second half, but both teams had good chances. Tania Villegas and Taylor Williams both banged shots of the cross bar, and a Paw Paw player hit a solid shot off of the right post, but neither team could score the game winner.
South Haven Coach Benno Trenkle said he was proud of the team’s efforts.
“They played a good Paw Paw team to a draw, while only playing with 10 players,” he said. Trenkle noted that South Haven continues to improve each game.
On Monday, May 3, South Haven defeated Brandywine 8-0 to improve its league record to 4-1. Lorraine Young opened the scoring in the second minute of the game off a nice pass from Taylor Williams. The Rams had multiple scoring chances during the next 20 minutes, but could not expand on their one-goal lead. Then, Taylor Williams scored an unassisted goal at the 17:09 mark of the first half, opening the flood gates.
Seventy-seven seconds later Lorraine Young added a second goal, also assisted by Taylor Williams. Jina Patel added three quick goals and Tania Villegas another goal, as the Rams led 7-0 at the half. Daisy Thomas assisted on one of Jina Patel’s goals. The Rams continued to control the play and the chances, with Tania Villegas scoring the eighth goal 12 minutes into the second half to end the game.
“The Ram defense of Blanca Gonzalez, Kenzie Perjesi, Daisy Thomas and goal keeper Abbie Russell had another strong performance while posting their fifth shutout of the year,” Assistant Coach Paul Fitton said.
In earlier action, the Rams played at Otsego on Friday, April 30 and battled to a tie with the Bulldogs. Both teams played very solid defense and gave up few scoring chances. Otsego had the better of the play in the first half as the Lady Rams got used to playing on the fast artificial surface at Otsego. South Haven had the better of the play in the second half and also had the better scoring chances in the second half.