South Haven’s varsity soccer team put up a strong performance against New Buffalo on Wednesday at Ratcliffe Field, shutting out the Lady Bison, 8-0.
The Lady Rams opened the scoring at the 28:24 minute mark with a goal by Zia Aldana, with Taylor Williams assisting. Two minutes later Zia Aldana scored again, once again off an assist by Taylor Williams. The Rams added four more in the first half, with two goals by Taylor Williams, one more by Zia Aldana, and an unassisted goal by Tania Villegas. The Rams opened the second half where they left off, with Jina Patel scoring off an assist by Zia Aldana and Emmalee Contreras scoring off a nice cross from Lucy Ryan.
“The Rams dominated all aspects of the game,” said South Haven assistant coach Paul Fitton. “The defense was very sound and the offense generated many scoring opportunities. The defense of Kenzie Perjesi, Faith Lewis, Blanca Gonzalez, Daisy Thomas and Abbie Russell shut down the New Buffalo offense throughout the game while posting the team’s second shutout of the year. “
The Lady Rams opened the 2021 season on Friday April 16 with a 6-0 win over the Edwardsburg Eddies at Ratcliffe Field. The Rams started out quickly with a goal by Lucy Ryan 5 minutes into the game. The lady Rams added four more goals in the first half and one in the second half. Lucy Ryan ended up with four goals and Jina Patel scored two more. Jina Patel added two assists, while Taylor Williams had two assists, Daisy Thomas had one, Kenzie Perjesi had one, and Faith Lewis added another.
“The Rams moved the ball effectively throughout the game, setting up numerous chances,” Fitton said. The South Haven defense was anchored by Abbie Russell in goal.
“Tania Villegas, Blanca Gonzalez, Kenzie Perjesi and Faith Lewis played an outstanding defensive game, limiting Edwardsburg to one quality scoring chance the entire game,” Fitton said.
In other action, the Lady Rams played a round robin with Niles and Dowagiac on April 16. In the first game South Haven defeated Niles 10-2. South Haven started slowly against Niles, going down 2-0 within the first two minutes. The Lady Rams roared back to dominate the rest of the game against. Jina Patel and Lucy Ryan led the Lady Rams with three goals each, while Taylor Williams added two more. Tania Villegas added a goal after a long run. Emmalee Contreras finished the scoring off a nice cross from Jina Patel. Taylor Williams added two more assists and Zia Aldana also assisted on one of Taylor Williams’ goals. The defense finished strong, shutting down the Niles offense for the rest of the game.
The game with Dowagiac was well played by both sides and very competitive. Dowagiac scored with about 20 minutes left to go up 1-0. South Haven had numerous chances to score, but was frustrated by the Dowagiac defense until Lucy Ryan hammered a direct free kick into the upper corner from 25 yards out with 33 seconds left to end the game in a 1-1 tie.
South Haven suffered its first loss of the season, April 19, against Lake Michigan Catholic. LMC jumped off to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes, but the Rams countered quickly with three goals. Taylor Williams and Jina Patel scored unassisted goals, while Faith Lewis assisted on a nice goal by Lucy Ryan. The Rams led at the half 3 -2. But, Lake Michigan Catholic played a strong second half and scored the next three goals, before Taylor Williams closed out the scoring for the Rams. The final score was 6-4 with Lake Michigan Catholic on top.