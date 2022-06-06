South Haven's varsity girls soccer team celebrated Friday after defeating Three Rivers, 4-0 in the Division 3 District championship, but won't be resting on their laurels for long.
The Rams now advance to the Michigan High School Athletic Association regional tournament, Tuesday, where they will face top-ranked Hudsonville Unity Christian. The opening match between the Rams and Unity will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Otsego High School.
"They are a great program, and we will definitely have our work cut out for us," said South Haven Coach Carlos Aguayo. "I think we will a good effort, these girls don't really know otherwise, we have had a great season and hope to keep that season alive."
The Rams capped their regular season play by earning the BCS Conference title with a perfect 8-0 record. They then entered post-season play last week, where they defeated last year's district champs, Dowagiac, in the semi-finals and then upsetting Three Rivers in the title match, 4-0.
Roxanne Ryan scored the opening goal in the championship match against Three Rivers, while older sister, Lucy Ryan added a second goal for South Haven to put the score at 2-0 at halftime, in favor of the Rams.
South Haven then got its third goal courtesy of Three Rivers, while Lucy Ryan added the fourth goal with about 18 minutes left in the second half to secure the title for the Rams.
"The girls played a great game. Overall, everyone played one of their best games of the year. I was really impressed with the likes of Layla Quinn, Daisy Thomas and our entire back four," Aguayo said. "Senior Aleena Keh really helped control the middle of the park, Along with senior Zia Aladana, they really frustrated Three Rivers all night making it hard for them to do anything. It was a great team effort."