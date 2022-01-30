South Haven’s varsity girls bowling team picked up an easy victory over Comstock this past week at Lakeside Entertainment Center, while settling for a tie, Jan. 20, against neighboring Coloma.
“The girls had a great day, 28-2,” Rams Assistant Coach Barry Skuza said, regarding Tuesday’s match versus the Colts.
The Rams won the two-game series 1,408-1,102, as well as the Baker matches, 99-90, 136-93.
South Haven was led by Harlee Burrows, who rolled a 146-158 two-game series. Kelsey Hodgman followed with a 133-137 series. Jazzlin Johnson led all bowlers in the first game of the series by knocking down 193 pins.
In earlier bowling action, the Lady Rams tied Coloma 15-15, Jan. 20.
“The girls lost the two Baker games But came back and won the two regular games,” Skuza said.
South Haven racked up 49 more points in the two-game series to defeat the Comets, 1,430-1,381, but fell shy in the Baker games, losing 178-156, 134-122.
Johnson picked up a 355 two-game series (196, 159) to lead the Rams. She was followed by Harlee Burrows with a 324 (149, 175) and Rylee Carr with 282 (145, 137).
Boys results
The Rams varsity boys team struggled in their matches with Coloma and Comstock.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Rams were edged by the Colts, 18-12. South Haven lost both of the regular matches, 791-723, 824-750. But they rolled to victory in both Baker games, 178-165, 168-163.
South Haven’s Nicholas Sheppard led all bowlers during the two-game series. He bowled 202 in the first, and followed up with 181 in the second, for a combined score of 383. Jacob Hinkle did well for the Rams, too, scoring identical scores of 163 in a total of 308 for his two-game series (159, 149).
Even though the Rams lost to Comstock, it was a better outcome than the Coloma match, where they lost 28-2.
“The boys just had a bad night,” Skuza said.
The Comets won the two regular matches, 1,700-1,314, as well as the two Baker games, 186-142, 153-88.
Sheppard led the Rams with a 345 two-game series. He was followed by Bronson, 296; and Hinkle, 284.
Coloma’s Brodie McQuillan rolled a 424 two-game series (177, 247) to lead all of the bowlers.