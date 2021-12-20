South Haven girls bowling team rolled on to their first victory of the season, Dec. 9, easily defeating Parchment, 29-1, while the Rams boys team settled for a 17-13 loss.
"The girls had a great day, the boys had a good second game," said South Haven Assistant Coach Barry Skuza.
The Lady Rams, coached by Mary Ann Richmond, won both regular games, 684-390, 660-364, and went on to win the Baker games, 127-89, 132-91.
Jazzlin Johnson led South Haven with a 331 two-game series, followed by Harlee Burrows with a 305 two-game series. Rylee Carr rounded out the Rams' leading scorers with a 286 series.
For the boys, the Rams lost the first regular game, 661-634, but came back to win the second one, 778-641. The match then came down to the Baker games, with Parchment winning both, 121-88, 158-118.
Nicholas Sheppard led South Haven with a 363 two-game series. He was followed by Jacob Hinkle with a 292; and Jared Schneider with a 288 two-game series.