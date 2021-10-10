South Haven’s volleyball team split two matches last week. The Rams defeated Allegan on Tuesday, but lost to Buchanan in a BCS conference matchup on Wednesday.
The Rams had a great night against Allegan. They swept the Tigers with set scores of 25-17, 25-10 and 25-16.
“We were able to get everyone some playing time in this match up,” South Haven Coach Megan Washegesic said. Leading the offense in kills was Faith Lewis with a career-high 13 while Aleena Keh had 10 and Lucy Ryan 5. Kadyn Hoyt had 17 assists while Taylor Holland had 9. Defensively, Kamryn Holland had 10 digs at the libero spot and Ryan had 3 solo blocks.
Wednesday the Rams didn’t fair so well, losing in 3 sets, 19-25, 15-25, and 17-25.
“We didn’t come ready to play the faster pace Buchanan played,” Washegesic said. “Our server receive was not as good as it has been previously, which took us out of the good offense we had been able to run in our last few matches.”
Hoyt had 14 assists on the night, giving Keh 6 kills, Dayshauna Crowley 5, and Lewis 4. Keh and Kamryn Holland each had 5 digs while Hoyt tallied 3 and Lewis 2.