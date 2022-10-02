South Haven’s varsity volleyball team defeated Allegan in a Southwestern Athletic Conference match, before falling to Schoolcraft, Tuesday, losing to both the host team and Constantine.
In the matchup with the Tigers, Sept. 22, the Rams narrowly won in three straight sets, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23.
“We had played them twice before in a tournament with each of us taking a win,” South Haven coach Megan Washegesic said. “We knew this would be a good matchup and it was fun to watch the girls gain confidence and not let small mistakes get them down.”
Kadyn Hoyt led the offense with 10 kills with junior middle hitter Mryaql McGee close behind her with 8.
“Myraql made the transition to middle this season with Molly Verseput being sidelined with an injury. She has been working hard at learning the position and this match things started clicking. She also had 7 blocks. Setter Taylor Holland had 23 assists,” Washegesic said.
On defense, freshman Charlotte Knox led the way with 22 digs and 7 blocks. She also had 5 service aces.
“Charlotte may be young, but she is adjusting to the speed of play quickly and has been an asset in the middle,” Washegesic said.
Tuesday the Rams traveled to Schoolcraft for a double dual with the host school and Constantine.
“We did not fare as well at this outing, losing to both teams, 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20, 25-21. We let small errors determine our attitude and effort the first few sets, but rallied and put some good things together in the final set that made Constantine have to work for the last points,” Washegesic said.
Hoyt and Knox led offensively with 7 kills, each, while Kamryn Holland had 4 and McGee chipped in 3. Leading the defense was Knox with 14 digs, while Hoyt had 13, Holland 11, and McGee 7. Knox also led the team in aces with 6. Taylor Holland collected 23 assists on the night while Hoyt tallied 8 assists of her own.