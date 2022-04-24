The South Haven doubles teams came on strong last week in a BCS conference tennis match against New Buffalo. The Rams' doubles teams swept all four of their matches, en route to South Haven's 5-3 victory.
Results follow:
Singles
1. Emma Snyder, NB, d. Aaliyah Williams, 6-1, 6-3
2. Camille Czech, NB, d. Yasmin Becerra, 6-1, 6-0
3. Ashley Hauseman, NB, d. Maggie Trowbridge, 7-5, 6-3
4. Kelsey Hodgman, SH, d. Autumn Bukowski, 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
1. Camborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, SH, d. Zoe Price and Gabby Levine, 6-0, 6-1
2. Tekera Farmer and Samantha VandenBerk, SH, d. Ava Totzke and Ella Roch, 6-2, 6-7
3. Lucero Arizaga and Yuma Doi, SH, d. Alice Morris and Jetzibeth Rodriguez-Sanchez, 6-3, 6-3
4. Asia Cruea and Summer Leadingham, SH, d. Sage Ashdown and Violet McCay, 6-0, 6-0