South Haven’s varsity tennis team suffered a 7-1 loss, Tuesday, to Holland Black River.
Kelsey Hodgman was the lone winner of her match for South Haven during the No. 4 singles event. The Rams’ No. 1 doubles team of Hannah DeVries and Hannah Kaczmarek, was also a bright spot in the match, taking their opponents to three sets, winning the first, but then losing the next two sets.
Results from the match follow:
Singles
No. 1. Daniela Adrian, Holland Black River, d. Katherine Hartmann, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2. Ayla Meier, Holland Black River, d. Yasmin Becerra, 6-3, 6-1
No. 3. Anita Corpetti, Holland Black River, d. Maggie Trowbridge, 6-4, 6-1
No. 4. Kelsey Hodgman, South Haven, d. Greta Bast, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
No. 1. Isabella Davis and Eva Sampedro, Holland Black River, d. Hannah DeVries and Hannah Kaczmarek in three sets, 1-6, 6-1, 10-4
No. 2. Sophia Davis and Chloe Weiss, Holland Black River, d. Tekera Farmer and Camborley Gleason, 6-4, 6-1
No. 3. Ellis Hanneken and Kate Tingey, Holland Black River, d. Elena Cavadas and Evani Flores, 6-1, 6-2
No. 4. Sofijia Svecuilyte and Savanna Thelen, Holland Black River, d. Joselynn Wolfe and Olivia Emenhiser, 6-1, 6-2