South Haven’s tennis team lost a touch match to a stronger Buchanan squad, 8-0, this past Wednesday, after tying a match with Berrien Springs, 4-4, and defeating LMC/Bridgman, 5-2, in previous tennis action.
Rams Coach T.J. Koehler was pleased with the team’s close competition against Berrien Springs.
“No. 1 singles Aaliyah Williams lost the first set but battled back to win the second set. She then dominated the full third set, 6-0, for the win. The total duration of the match was two hours,” Koehler said. She also pointed out the No. 4 doubles team of Tekera Farmer and Asia Cruea. “They completely controlled their matches, holding their opponents scoreless.”
Results from the matches follow:
Buchanan 8 South Haven 0 Singles
1. Olivia Paturalski, B, d. Aailyah Williams, 7-5, 6-2
2. Annabelle Adams, B, d. Yasmin Becerra, 6-4, 6-3
3. Riley Capron, B, d. Maggie Trowbridge, 6-2, 6-4
4. Ruya Antisdel, B, d. Kelsey Hodgman, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
1. Grace Bachman and Paige Spitz, B, d. Camborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, 6-1, 6-3
2. Norah Kutemeier and Taegan Mangold-Summers, B, d. Jessica Arvizu and Samantha VandenBerk, 6-0, 6-1
3. Kaitlin Ferrell and Kayla Baich, B, d. Lucero Arizaga and Yuma Doi, 6-2, 6-0
4. Isabella Bryans and Mehkenna Olinghouse, B, d. Asia Cruea and Summer Leadingham, 6-0, 6-0
South Haven 4 Berrien Springs 4 Singles
1. Aailyah Williams, SH, d. Aileen Mongkau, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0
2. Catherine Craig, BS, d. Hannah DeVries, 6-1, 6-1
3. Maggie Trowbridge, SH, d. Valeria Molina, 6-0, 6-1
4. Kelsey Hodgman, SH, d. Maru Hernandez, 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1. Jessy Hajah and Christine Seo, BS, d. Camborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, 6-4, 6-1
2. Kaylee Kwon and Isabella Kissinger, BS, d. Samantha VandenBerk and Jessica Arvizu, SH, 6-0, 6-3
3. Nia Gorman and Vanessa Manorek, BS, d. Lucero Arizaga and Yuma Doi, 7-5, 6-2
4. Tekera Farmer and Asia Cruea, SH, d. Megan Halder and Addison Zizkovsky, 6-0, 6-0
South Haven 5 Our Lady/Bridgman 2 Singles
1. Aaliyah Williams, SH, d. Isabella Tyler, 6-1, 6-1
2. Izzy Schrauben, Our Lady/B, d. Yasmin Becerra, 6-2, 6-4
3. Maggie Trowbridge, SH, d. Lindey Salmon, 6-4, 6-0
3. Kelsey Hodgman, SH, d. Alivia Abram, 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1. Carmborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, SH, d. Savina Liotini and Lauren Schaeffer, 6-7, 6-3
2. Brooke Kaminski and Angelin Wasnik, Our Lady/B, d. Tekera Farmer and Samantha VandenBerk, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6
3. Lucero Arizaga and Yuma Doi, SH, d. Amelia Lewis and Abigail Wasnik, 6-1, 6-3