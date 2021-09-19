South Haven’s varsity volleyball team picked up a non-league victory this past week over Dowagiac, before falling to Otsego on Wednesday.
Rams Coach Megan Washegesic described Monday’s match with the Chieftain as a “nail-biting five sets.” The Rams won the first two sets, 25-23, 25-14, before falling 25-17 in the third. Dowagiac then won the fourth set 25-20, leading to the fifth and final set where the Rams edged their opponent, 16-14 for the win.
Leading the Rams offensively was junior middle hitter Lucy Ryan with 11 kills. Junior opposite hitter Kadyn Hoyt had 10 kills, senior outside hitter Aleena Keh had 8 kills, sophomore middle hitter Dayshauna Crowley had 5 and senior outside hitter Faith Lewis had 3. Sophomore setter Taylor Holland had 24 assists, while junior setter Alexis Bournay chipped in 12. Defensively, libero Kamryn Holland had 10 digs, Lewis 9, Keh 8 and Hoyt 5.
Wednesday was a different story for South Haven in its match against former Wolverine Conference rival Otsego.
“We came up on the short end of the stick as we found ourselves up against the stiffest competition we’ve seen this season,” Washegesic said.
The Rams ended up losing in three straight sets, 25-19, 25-12, 25-12.
“With only four returning varsity players we are a fairly young, inexperienced team and are working on finding our groove,” Washegesic said.
Keh led the defense with 8 digs while Hoyt and Taylor Holland had 7 and 6 digs respectively.
“We had had rough night on offense,” Washegesic commented.
Ryan led the way with 6 kills, followed by Keh with 3, and Lewis and Hoyt with 2 kills each. Taylor Holland had 9 assists while Bournay had 3.