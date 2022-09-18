After defeating Lawton and Kalamazoo Hackett in a double-dual on Sept. 8, South Haven’s varsity volleyball team suffered a defeat, this past Tuesday, at the hands of Watervliet in three straight sets.
The Panthers, which are ranked 4th in Division 3, defeated the Rams 25-11, 25-18, 25-14 in the Rams’ home opener of the fall season.
“Nerves were palpable with this young team at their home debut, but moments of greatness were seen,” said South Haven Coach Megan Washegesic.
Kadyn Hoyt led the Rams with 8 kills and 10 service points. Setter Taylor Holland put up 20 assists with 77 total touches on the ball.
“Defensive specialist turned outside hitter Kamryn Holland was everywhere on the court with 22 digs and 5 kills,” Washegesic said. “Freshman Charlotte Knox stayed strong up front with 3 blocks and 3 kills. Junior Myraql McGee rounded out the offense with 4 kills, 2 blocks and 19 digs. Lastly, sophomore Grace Strebeck had 3 blocks, 20 digs and 1 kill.”
In previous volleyball action, the Rams traveled to Bridgman, Sept. 8, where they defeated Lawton, 25-19, 25-21, and Kalamazoo Hackett, 25-14, 25-11.
Leading the Rams was lone senior Hoyt, who collected 10 kills, 5 aces, 26 digs and 1 block. Knox helped on offense with 8 kills, 3 aces, 33 digs and 2 blocks. Setter Taylor Holland had 81 sets, 3 blocks, 2 aces and 2 kills, while McGee collected 6 aces and 5 blocks.