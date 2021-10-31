South Haven’s varsity volleyball team struggled at the net during the BCS Conference tournament this month, settling for a tie for fourth place with Berrien Springs.
“The Rams went 0-4 on the day,” South Haven Coach Megan Washegesic said. “Faith Lewis, an instrumental outside hitter, is out with a concussion and was unable to play Saturday,” Washegesic said. “Kadyn Hoyt stepped in and did a good job for us on the outside. She led the team in digs for the tournament with 25. She also had 12 kills and 4 aces.”
Washegsic provided statistics for other players: Aleena Keh led the team offensively in kills with 19 while Dayshauna Crowley had 11 and Lucy Ryan had 9. Defensively, Kamryn Holland and Taylor Holland followed Hoyt in digs with 18 each, Keh had 15, and Cortney Clemons had 12.
“Our serving improved from earlier in the week,” Washegesic said. Keh had 7 aces, Clemons 4 aces, and Alexis Bournay and K Holland with 3 aces each, and Taylor Holland with 2.
The Rams open post-season play this week when they travel to Allegan on Thursday to face the winner of the Otsego/Plainwell district match.