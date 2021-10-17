The growing popularity of pickle ball isn't lost on South Haven residents Bruce Covey and John Beers.
The two men, who are avid pickle ball players, earned first place in their division at Ludington's annual Pickle Ball Tournament in September. Nearly 150 teams, mainly from the Midwest, but as far away as Colorado, competed in the tourney.
Covey and Beers won the Men’s Doubles in the 70-plus age bracket at the 4.0 level, which was the highest level of play for each division.
Covey and his wife Linda are no strangers to competitive play as Bruce has won at the National level in both singles and doubles, and he and Linda have won many mixed double tournaments. They have both been South Haven’s No. 1 promoters of the sport, according to Beers.
Pickle ball — a hybrid of tennis, ping-pong and badminton — is considered the fastest growing sport in America, according to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association. In 2020 alone, pickle ball participation grew by 21.3 percent as Americans looked for new ways to stay active during the pandemic, according to the association.
South Haven residents are doing their part to help grow interest in the sport.
There are 245 registered players in the South Haven Pickle Ball Club, according to Covey and Beers. They play at outdoor and indoor courts at Lake Arvesta Recreation Park, just east of South Haven; at indoor courts at the Senior Activity Center run by Senior Services of Van Buren County, and at outdoor courts at South Haven High School.
In addition, there are many renters and RV travelers who come to South Haven because of its availability of pickle ball courts.
“Pickle ball is even taught in the public schools in South Haven which is great for hand-eye coordination,” Beers said. “What’s fun about pickle ball is that all ages can participate at different levels of play starting at 2.0; 2.5; 3.0; 3.5; 4.0 locally, and it goes as high as 5.5 at the professional level.”
The South Haven Pickle Ball club offers beginner lessons, open play, (all ages/levels combined), and advance play, all at designated times.
“It’s not only great physical activity but it’s also a great event that’s fun,” Beers said.
For more information about the South Haven Pickle Ball club, contact Bruce Covey at bacovey46@gmail.com or 269-637-5465.