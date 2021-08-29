Members of South Haven's varsity boys and girls cross-country teams got an early start to the fall season by competing in the St. Joseph Cross Country Invitational, Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The meet was broken down into two categories: freshman-sophomore race and junior-senior race.
The following South Haven runners competed in the race:
Junior-senior girls race: 38. Hayley Rose, 28:52.7.
Freshman-sophomore boys race: 57. Enzo Haqq, 30:11.6
Junior-senior boys race: 28. Carson Rooker, 19:19.8; 41. Ben Meyer, 2:11.1