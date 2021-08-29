St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.