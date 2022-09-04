South Haven’s high school and middle school cross-country teams opened their season this past Wednesday with the annual Rust Buster Invitational at Warner Camp in Grand Junction. The event attracted 600 middle and high school runners from throughout Southwest and West Michigan. The Rams boys varsity team finished 10th overall in a field of 14 teams, with Jenison finishing first. Ben Meyer (right) was the first South Haven runner to cross the finish line. He was 30th in a field of 107 runners. Corban Morrison came in 40th place, followed by Luke Prong (above) who finished 58th. The middle school boys team finished seventh overall and was led by Noah Foley who came in seventh place out of the 147 runners. The middle school girls team came in eighth place and was led by Kiersten Chalupa who was 17th out of 158 runners.