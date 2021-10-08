South Haven's boys cross-country team captured third place in the BCS conference championship.
The race to determine league standings took place Tuesday at the Berrien County Fairgrounds in Berrien Springs.
“The boys raced well placing third, overall,” said South Haven Cross-Country Coach Lindsay DeLorme. “Carson Rooker and Ben Meyer earned first-team all conference while Luke Prong and Corbin Morrison were all-conference honorable mention.”
Berrien Springs came in first place in the conference with 27 points at the championship meet. Bridgman followed in second with 46, while the Rams placed third with 48 points.
Rooker, a senior, paced the Rams with a sixth-place finish and time of 18:25.60. He was followed by junior Ben Meyer, in seventh, with a time of 18:36.
Morrison came in 12th with a time of 19:44.10, while Prong finished 13th with a time of 19:58.
Also claiming Top 20 spots for South Haven were Nick Bouquenoy, 17th, 20:49; and Jake Frost, 20th, 21:13.20.
Other Ram finishers were Yamil Garcia, 21st, 21:13.21; Enzo Haqq, 24th, 22:12.90; Ashton Fields, 27th, 23:04.10; and Canyon Fitch, 33rd, 26:08.40.
South Haven will now get ready for the MHSAA regional meet, Saturday, Oct. 30 at Otsego.