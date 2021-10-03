Two South Haven runners finished in the top 10 at the BCS conference meet. This past Tuesday, against two leading league teams Berrien Springs and Bridgman.
Senior Carson Rooker ran to a third-place finish, while Ben Meyer came in eighth place. Also finishing in the top 20 for South Haven were Luke Prong, 12th; Corbban Morrison, 15th; Jacob Meyer, 16th; Nick Bouquenoy, 18th and Yamil Garcia, 20th.
The Shamrocks came in first place at the meet, Bridgman, second, and South Haven, third.
South Haven did not have enough girls to compete as a team however, several girls did compete in the race. Freshman Bree Fitch placed 32nd, while her sister Mezi Fitch, also a freshman, came in 39th.
South Haven senior Carson Rooker helped pace the Rams to a third-place finish, Sept. 14th, in the first jamboree of the BCS conference season.
Rooker earned third place in the meet, hosted by Brandywine. Also finishing in the top 10 for the Rams was Ben Meyer, who came in seventh place.
Results from the meet follow: