South Haven’s varsity boys soccer team settled for a 2-2 tie this past week in a non-league matchup with Dowagiac. The tie came after the Rams defeated Saugatuck, 2-0, Aug. 31 and settled with a 0-0 tie with Black River on Aug. 30.
The Rams, this year, are competing in a new league – the Southwest Athletic Conference Lakeshore division, which consists of Allegan, Bridgman, Coloma, Fennville, South Haven and Watervliet.
South Haven’s record following the Dowagiac match stood at 3-3-2 overall and 1-1 in the SAC Lakeshore division.