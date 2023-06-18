South Haven varsity softball team members earned a number of awards at the conclusion of this year’s season.
Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division all-league honors went to Kadyn Hoyt, Kamryn Holland, Taylor Holland and Molly Verseput, while honorable mention honors were earned by Madi Dotson and Grace Strebeck.
All-District awards for post-season play went to Kayley Gorham first base; Taylor Holland, shortstop; Kamryn Holland, third base, at large; Kadyn Hoyt, utility, at large; Molly Verseput, pitcher and Olivia Wiley, outfield.