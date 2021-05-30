South Haven’s varsity softball team came away with two victories following a three-team round robin tournament.
The Rams defeated Dowagiac, 14-7 in the opener, and completed the sweep on May 22 with a mercy-rule win over Gobles, 15-3.
Against Dowagiac the Rams opened with a 5-run first inning batting through the entire line-up and never looked back.
Taylor Holland and winning pitcher Lexie Young had key 2 RBI hits to start the Ram attack in the first. In the fourth inning South Haven again batted around the lineup, plating another 5 runs led by a key 2-RBI double off the bat of senior first baseman Erin Schneider.
The Rams’ entire starting lineup all hit safely in the contest led by Olivia Wiley’s 3 hits. Jordyn Holland, Taylor Holland and Lexie Young had 2 hits each along with Kamryn Holland, Erin Schneider, Kadyn Hoyt, Hannah Kaczmarek and Alley Woodall adding hits.
Against Gobles the Ram bats stayed hot with 13 hits. Erin Schneider had a perfect game at the plate with 4 hits, two of which were doubles, 4 runs scored and 4 RBI’s. Alexis Eddy was not far behind adding 3 hits, 3 runs and 2 RBIs. Sophomore catcher Kamryn Holland added a pair of hits along with Jordy Holland, Kadyn Hoyt, Taylor Holland and Dakota Ransom, who each had hits. Hoyt was the winning pitcher scattering 5 hits and no earned runs.